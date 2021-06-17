NEW BERN, N.C.
Motivation can come from many sources, but Jacksonville, North Carolina, native, found his right where he left it - his hometown.
Damage Controlman Petty Officer First Class Andrew BasBas joined the Navy in August 2013 when he was 23-years-old. The Navy took him as far from home as it could. During his time in the Navy, BasBas served aboard three ships and has served in Japan, Hawaii and San Diego. And while he said he has enjoyed every minute of it, nothing fuels him quite like being close to home. Born and raised in Jacksonville, he is now close to home in what he calls “beautiful North Carolina.”
As Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina’s leading petty officer (LPO) for three Navy Talent Acquisition Sites (TAS) in North Carolina, he supervises and oversees the production of TAS New Bern, TAS Greenville, and TAS Goldsboro.
BasBas has been serving at NTAG Carolina since 2018, and he has been a consistently high performing Navy recruiter. A plethora of awards sit atop his filing cabinet and desk in his office. Six “Divisional Dominator” awards; three “Recruiter of the Quarter” awards; two “Wildcat” awards; two “LPO of the Month” awards; one “LPO of the Quarter” award; and one “Enlisted Recruiter of the Year” award grace his display. Ever humble, BasBas credits his performance to those who’ve helped him along the way.
“My father did 24 years in the Marines,” said BasBas. “It was tough at times but I think it was a necessary roughness, if you will. The structure he provided me growing up fostered an ability to conform better and perform better at school, in the military, on the job, and just in life in general. Being able to have his guidance in my life has really helped me out and assisted me in becoming the person and United States Sailor I now am.”
BasBas said his parents always put him and his sister first, and instilled in them a great work ethic and compassion for others.
“I remember my mom working all the time and she’d come home late,” said BasBas. “She’d be really tired, but my sister and I would need more from her and she’d give it – even if she had to be back at work early the next day. She gave everything she had without complaint.”
That work ethic and compassion are evident in petty officer BasBas’s performance. He finds joy in helping people in their journeys, and the fact that he gets to do it near where he grew up, motivates him greatly.
“There is nothing like that feeling you get when you know you are changing somebody’s life and they are truly appreciative,” said BasBas. “No matter the challenge, we can help somebody and demonstrate to them that we accept them and whatever challenges they come with. Nothing beats that feeling of changing someone’s life for the better.”
BasBas also continues to change his life for the better.
“I adopted a dog,” said BasBas. “He’s a plothound lab, and man he’s changed my life.”
BasBas said he just felt like he needed something different to spice up his routine.
“His name is Hank,” said BasBas. “I looked at him and was like ‘yeah, this guy’s name is Hank’. I love taking him on hikes and running. He needs that kind of activity and helping him get it actually helps me to stay motivated and keep going myself.”
BasBas contributes a lot of his success to others.
“It’s my team, and my future Sailors,” said BasBas. “Here in recruiting you can go from ‘hero’ to ‘zero’ real quick. You might be a superstar one month but as soon as that month ends you start back at zero. No matter how things are going, you have to maintain the motivation to keep pushing, keep beating the streets, keep making calls and keep showing up.”
BasBas said his team shares his work ethics, and he wouldn’t be a successful LPO if it weren’t for the support of his team; Operation Specialist 2nd Class Joshua April, Construction Electrician 2nd Class Joseph Stuhr, Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jon Cottrell, Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Chase Bleile, and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Casillas.
“I thank my guys a lot,” said BasBas. “When I went from being a talent scout myself to managing the guys I work with they kept up their work ethic and energy. Their performance has been unwavering and I give all my success to them.”
Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGS and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCS) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.
