The Hampton Roads Workforce Council in partnership with the Greater Peninsula Workforce Board on 2 October 2019 hosted the Inaugural Joint Annual Meeting and Workforce Innovation Awards, which highlighted workforce development programs, services, and accomplishments over the past year for both organizations. The meeting and workforce innovation awards took place at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel.
The Joint Annual Meeting highlighted the newly formed partnership with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and the Greater Peninsula Workforce Board — presented during the 2018 meeting as the Southeastern Regional Workforce Collaborative.
The meeting closed on a celebratory note with the 2019 Workforce Innovation Awards ceremony, which recognizes businesses, community organizations, educational institutions, and individuals for their longstanding commitment to workforce development and impact on the Hampton Roads economy. This year’s honorees included:
- Community Based Organization – VersAbility Resources
- Education – New Horizons Regional Education Center
- Business – Ferguson
- Regional Innovator – Allfirst Industrial Contractors & Auxiliary Systems
- Workforce Champion of the Year – Amanda L. Slosson, Regional Transition Assistance Program Coordinator, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic
Mrs. Slosson was selected for this award for her direct impact on the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Transition Assistance Program (TAP) and Family Employment Readiness Programs (FERP) for the 11 major Fleet and Family Support Center delivery sites in the region. In FY19, Ms. Slosson oversaw the delivery of Transition Assistance Program and employment services to over 10,000 active duty Service members and 741 family members, including conducting two Navy Mid-Atlantic Region Hiring Fairs in Hampton Roads that resulted in dozens of job offers to transitioning Service members and military spouses on the day of the event. Ms. Slosson develops and maintains programs to link transitioning service members and their families to comprehensive resources to support personal employment, education and attainment of professional development goals throughout the Navy Mid-Atlantic Region.
She has personally developed and successfully executed several Navy Mid-Atlantic Region SkillBridge Programs in the last year that provides workforce development training for military spouses or Sailors during their last 180 days on active duty. Amanda currently overseas, manages, and promotes 11 SkillBridge programs that includes training in the following industry areas: computer systems, advanced manufacturing, solar industry trades, construction trades, natural gas pipelines operations, leadership development programs, IT certifications, HVACR, and internships through the Hire Vets Now Fellowship Program. These SkillBridge programs have resulted in the direct employment of hundreds of transitioning Service members both locally, regionally and nationally.
Due to Ms. Slosson’s advocacy, dedication and unparalleled professionalism she has single-handedly provided numerous opportunities and pathways for military spouses and transitioning Service members to receive the workforce development training needed for a successful entry/re-entry into the civilian workforce.
About the Hampton Roads Workforce Council:
Established by the Hampton Roads Workforce Development Board, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, formerly Opportunity Inc., oversees federally funded workforce development programs for South and Western Hampton Roads. The Hampton Roads Workforce Council provides strategic workforce development solutions designed to assist businesses in accessing qualified workers and jobseekers in search of suitable job openings and training opportunities to bolster their earning potential.
About the Greater Peninsula Workforce Board:
The Greater Peninsula Workforce Board is a group of community leaders appointed by local elected officials and tasked with planning and overseeing workforce development programs and services within the seven localities that comprise the Virginia Career Works – Greater Peninsula Region. Representing the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg and the counties of Gloucester, James City, and York, which is one of 15 Boards established within the Commonwealth by the Governor’s Office.
