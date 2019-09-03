NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
As Dorian progresses toward the Southeast United States, many Navy Sailors and civilians are wondering when they should evacuate. The simple answer is that the parent command must determine whether personnel and family members should evacuate.
Currently Commander, Navy Region Southeast, Rear Admiral Gary Mayes has authorized the evacuations of non-essential active duty military, drilling reservists, and civilian employees of the Department of the Navy and authorized dependents assigned to Navy commands residing in areas under mandatory evacuation orders issued by a civilian authority.
Those counties in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina currently under a mandatory evacuation are:
Florida:
- Brevard
- Duval
- Flagler
- Indian River
- Martin
- Nassau
- Palm Beach
- Putman
- St. Johns
- St. Lucie
- Volusia
The designated safe haven for individuals south of Interstate 4 is within 100 miles of Tampa, and for those north of Interstate 4 is 150 miles of Tallahassee.
Visit Florida Emergency Management for up to the minute information and specific evacuation locations in each zone.
Georgia:
- Bryan
- Camden
- Chatham
- Glynn
- Liberty
- McIntosh
The designated safe haven for individuals in the mandatory evacuation areas is within 150 miles of Atlanta.
Visit Georgia Emergency Management for up to the minute information visit and specific evacuation locations in each zone.
South Carolina:
- Beaufort
- Berkeley
- Charleston
- Colleton
- Dorchester
- Georgetown
- Horry
- Jasper
The designated safe haven for individuals in the mandatory evacuation areas is within 150 miles of Columbia.
Visit South Carolina Emergency Management for up to the minute information and specific evacuation locations in each zone.
Commands should consider whether the location is covered under a disaster or emergency declaration issued by the federal or state government due to Hurricane Dorian, and whether the location being evacuated is covered under a mandatory or voluntary evacuation order issued by civilian authorities.
When the parent command makes the determination, taking into consideration whether mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders are issued by civilian authorities, then the evacuation of non-essential civilian employees, and authorized military and civilian employee dependents residing in those counties is authorized.
For active duty personnel, they can be issued temporary duty (TDY) or permanent change of station (PCS) orders, but are not considered in an evacuated status.
Remember, civilian authorities cannot authorize entitlements for travel. Military and civilian employees must contact their commands prior to departure.
Civilian employees, and military and civilian employee dependents evacuating under this authority must be issued individual evacuation orders by their parent command. Reimbursement for lodging and per diem will be at the approved rate for the designated safe haven. Costs incurred by an evacuee for travel conducted without authorization away from the designated safe haven are the responsibility of the evacuee. Funding for military and civilian personnel is the responsibility of the parent command. Reimbursement eligible expenses must have occurred within the specified time period on the parent command evacuation order and may not exceed the authorization as directed by the parent command.
Impacted personnel are reminded that they do not need to wait for individual orders before evacuating. Individual orders can be issued once evacuees arrive at their respective safe havens, or even once they return. It is important to remember to keep receipts for everything.
Individual commands retain responsibility for mustering evacuated personnel and reporting their status as directed by their parent chain of command. Personnel unable to contact their parent command may report their status via the Navy Family Accountability and Assistance System (NFAAS) at https://navyfamily.navy.mil or 877-414-5358. The phone number is only manned after an order to account has been activated.
To assist the Navy family during this disaster, an NFAAS needs assessment module will be activated at https://navyfamily.navy.mil to enable impacted personnel to document their status and request assistance, if needed.
All evacuated personnel should maintain situational awareness through regular communications with their chain of command and via local media outlets. Evacuated personnel shall remain clear of impacted areas until authorized to return by competent civilian authorities and their parent command.
Remember, you are responsible for your own safety and that of your family. Listen to your local authorities and follow their instructions.
