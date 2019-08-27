WASHINGTON
The Navy has released more details from its 2019 Summary of the Navy Public Private Venture (PPV) Housing ‘Out of Cycle’ Survey, conducted earlier this year based on concerns with privatized family housing.
The results of the survey, conducted April 2-May 9 by CEL & Associates for Commander, Navy Installations Command, are available here.
In July, the Navy released a redacted version of the “out of cycle” survey to allow PPV partners enough time to develop corrective action plans. The Navy has released the rest of the results to enhance transparency for residents who participated, now that the housing providers have identified corrective actions.
The action plans are in progress or will soon begin, once they're reviewed by Navy business agreement managers and Navy region and installation leadership. Each installation action plan is tied to specific concerns raised by residents in the out-of-cycle survey that warrant action by installation property managers.
“The Department of the Navy team is committed to improving the quality and care for the housing provided to our Sailors and their families, which they deserve for their service to our Nation,” said Lucian Niemeyer, acting assistant secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment). “Resident satisfaction surveys provide valuable feedback by location and enable the Navy and PPV partners to create and implement corrective action plans to focus our efforts where they are needed most,” he noted.
“We are releasing additional survey information at this point for two reasons," Niemeyer continued. "We wanted our partners to have a chance to review the survey results and to propose plans for improving quality and service, which they have proactively accomplished. Second, we want to maintain transparency and accountability to our military families.
"We will continue to encourage our residents to care for their homes and provide constructive feedback when they are concerned with the quality of workmanship or the customer service of our partners," Niemeyer said.
“These survey results are critical,” said Rear Adm. John W. Korka, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC). “They substantiated areas of concern and will guide the next steps necessary, particularly in implementing and carrying out corrective action plans and accountability across the PPV program.”
CEL & Associates provided a corrective action plan template and training on how to use the template to both the partner property manager and the Navy Housing Service Center. For this survey, the Navy raised the threshold for corrective action plans to 75 points, more stringent than earlier surveys' standard of 70 points. Based on this survey, any neighborhood with a score below 75 (rated average to very poor) is required to develop a plan of action addressing residents’ concerns. The PPV partner submitted this document to the appropriate business agreement manager before the deadline earlier this week.
Navy Housing Service Center staff are also developing and implementing action plans for all Navy-specific issues at each installation.
“I want to thank the Sailors and their families who spent their time to take the survey,” said Vice Adm. Mary M. Jackson, commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). “They have helped us tremendously in focusing on residents’ concerns, and it is important that they see the full results. Now it is our responsibility to stay engaged with our PPV partners as the advocates for Sailors and their families.”
Each military service has different business-agreement constructs, and the Navy business arrangements use limited liability companies (LLCs). The Navy is the non-managing member and the Public Private Venture housing partners are the managing members of each LLC. The Navy’s six PPV partners are Balfour Beatty, Clark, Hunt, Landmark, Lincoln and Patrician.
Balfour Beatty operates about 8,700 family housing units. Project NORTHEAST includes seven installations in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, and project SOUTHEAST includes 11 installations in Navy Region Southeast.
Clark operates about 2,400 unaccompanied units at Pacific Beacon, San Diego, in project San Diego Unaccompanied Housing in Navy Region Southwest.
Hunt operates roughly 10,500 family housing units and about 3,600 unaccompanied units. Project HAWAII includes two installations in Navy Region Hawaii. Project KINGSVILLE II is one installation in Navy Region Southeast. Project MIDWEST includes three installations in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. Project NORTHWEST includes three installations in Navy Region Northwest. The unaccompanied units are in Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, in project Hampton Roads Unaccompanied Housing in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.
Lincoln operates about 18,800 family housing units. Project Mid-Atlantic San Diego is a combined installation project in Naval District Washington. Project MID-ATLANTIC includes six installations in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. Project SAN DIEGO includes seven installations in Navy Region Southwest.
Patrician operates about 900 family housing units at one installation, project NEW ORLEANS in Navy Region Southeast.
Landmark’s regular 2019 resident satisfaction survey was in progress, so they were not included in the 2019 “out of cycle” survey. Landmark operates approximately 400 family housing units. Project SOUTH TEXAS includes two installations in Navy Region Southeast.
Local Housing Service Center contact information is available at www.cnic.navy.mil/ContactHousing.
Residents who have questions about privatized housing can contact Navy Housing Headquarters at NavyHousingHQ@navy.mil
