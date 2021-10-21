NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 8, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class James Owen, from Tobyhanna, Pa., administers the Pfizer vaccine to a Sailor onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi Sept. 8, 2021. COVID-19 vaccination is now mandatory for Active Duty and Ready Reserve Department Of Defense service members who are not medically or administratively exempt. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)