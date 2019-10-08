MILLINGTON, Tenn.
Based on positive fleet feedback and the success of recent pilot programs, the Navy announced Oct. 7 that it has permanently established the Active Duty Enlisted Advancement-to-Position (A2P) program, via NAVADMIN 230/19.
The A2P program offers active duty E-5s, or second-class petty officers, the opportunity to advance to E-6 (petty officer first class) by filling priority billets and successfully completing any required training or schools. The program is intended to improve Fleet readiness and manning through better distribution of our talent.
Sailors selected for A2P will receive permanent change of station orders as they would for a standard billet; however, applicants will only be considered for the specific A2P billets they've applied to.
Applicants must be active-duty E-5s who are in their detailing window for rotation and have taken the most recent E-6 Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) with published results. Sailors must be qualified to fill the billets for which they apply and should contact their detailers if they have any questions about their ability to fill an A2P billet.
All eligible Sailors may apply to sea-duty billets, regardless of their sea/shore flow rotation. However, Sailors on shore duty who are due to rotate to sea duty will not be considered for shore-duty A2P billets.
A2P billets will be announced in Career Management System-Interactive Detailing (CMS-ID) under the "Advance to Position" category. Sailors should verify that the "Advance to Position" category is selected in the optional input portion of the CMS-ID job search page in order to see the available A2P billets. A limited number of billets will be announced each detailing cycle, and not all rates will have billets available each cycle. Applications for A2P billets work the same as standard cycle applications.
Candidates will be selected for A2P billets on a competitive basis. The Final Multiple Score from the most recently published NWAE cycle is the primary criteria that will be used for selection. Commands with billets advertised for fill via the A2P program can submit comments in CMS-ID regarding the suitability of applicants, and final selection will be based on a combination of FMS and those command comments.
Sailors selected will be eligible for frocking to E-6 after they complete all required en route training or schools, and will be advanced to pay grade E-6 upon check-in at the ultimate duty station. Those who fail to complete en route training/schools will not be advanced.
For more information or questions about program eligibility, contact the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Contact Center at (833) 830-MNCC (6622), via email at askmncc@navy.mil, or visit MyNavy Portal at https://my.navy.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.