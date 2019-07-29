Three Navy Commands will host a career fair at Chesapeake Conference Center August 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The fair will emphasize shipyard career opportunities in information technology (IT)-related fields. Positions available range from entry to mid-level and include data managers, data analytics, program analytics, system administrators, management analysts and more.
Representatives from IT departments from Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC), and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) will be on hand to meet with attendees and answer questions. All interested applicants should have multiple copies of their resume on hand.
The fair is located at 700 Conference Center Drive, Chesapeake, VA.
Interested applicants can register to attend at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/navsea-04-norfolk-naval-shipyard-2019-information-technology-hiring-fair-tickets-65797741817
