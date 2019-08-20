Fleet Readiness Center East is the lead site for depot-level maintenance on the F-35B (short takeoff-vertical landing). A recently constructed laser shock peening facility will bring a new strategic capability to Fleet Readiness Center East and the F-35B Lightning aircraft line next year. When the new F-35 laser shock peening facility is fully operational in 2020, FRCE will be one of two sites in the world that will use laser technology to strengthen F-35 structural components.