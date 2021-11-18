Virginia Beach, Va.
Once again this year, NEX locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, so customers and associates can spend the day with loved ones. NEX store hours on Friday, Nov. 26 will vary depending on location.
“This year, more than ever, it is important to spend time with loved ones on Thanksgiving Day, whether you’re gathering in person or virtually,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). “NEXCOM’s seven business lines stand ready to support our deserving patrons throughout the holiday season – whether shopping at the NEX, staying at Navy Lodges and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites or keeping in touch with loved ones via our Telecommunications Program Office. On behalf of our 16,000 associates around the world, may you and your families have a very happy Thanksgiving holiday!”
This holiday season, over 40 NEX locations are supporting the annual U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Select NEX locations will have boxes to collect new, unwrapped toys through mid-December. The toys will be distributed as gifts to less fortunate children in the community.
To support holiday gift purchases, the NEX return policy has been extended. Any item purchased through Dec. 11, 2021, at a NEX or online at myNavyExchange.com may be returned through Jan. 24, 2022. Purchases made after Dec. 11, 2021, may be returned or exchanged within the NEX’s standard 45-day return policy.
Finally, once again this year, kids will be able to visit the virtual North Pole and see Santa Claus and his friends, Dot and Dash. Videos of Santa Claus and his friends will appear on the Navy Exchange Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the holiday season.
More information on the NEX holiday season and holiday store hours can be found at myNavyExchange.com/WeBelieve/.
To ensure patrons remain safe during the holiday season, all NEXCOM facilities continue to follow Department of Defense and Department of the Navy cleaning protocols, cloth face covering and social distancing guidance as it relates to COVID-19.
