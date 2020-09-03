On Aug. 27, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) website, myNavyExchange.com, turns six years old. Over the years, the NEX online store has continued to evolve to meet the needs of its customers. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)