Guests check in to the Navy Lodge Norfolk, Va. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2020, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is expanding NEX in-store shopping and Navy Lodge guest privileges to eligible veterans and their primary-selected caregiver. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)