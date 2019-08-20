Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic employee Jason Bartlett demonstrates a prototype technology called Spectrum Hunter to a U.S. Marine Corps Second Lieutenant assessor at the 21st Century Combined Arms Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) East held at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune July 9-20. ANTX East is the fourth in a series of exercises designed to identify capability options for the warfighter aimed at addressing emerging operational requirements.