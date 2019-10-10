CHARLESTON, S.C.
A Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic computer scientist received the Technology All-Star award for managerial leadership during the 24th Annual Women of Color Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Conference Oct. 4 in Detroit, Michigan.
Betty Collins earned the award for her effective leadership of a 35-person team and their significant contributions to Marine Corps cybersecurity under her management.
“I knew I was going up against some innovative, creative and talented candidates, so I never thought I had a chance of winning,” said Collins. “When I found out I had won, I was stunned, yet humbled.”
The award recognizes professionals whose accomplishments in leading and managing a laboratory, company, or significant part of a technology enterprise make them stand outs in the STEM fields.
"Ms. Collins has a deep-seated commitment to our Marine Corps and Navy warfighters, making her life’s mission to ensure cybersecurity support is always outstanding,” said Michael Morris, NIWC Atlantic cybersecurity engineer and Collins’s former supervisor. “She exemplifies the spirit of the Women of Color managerial leadership award."
Collins joined NIWC Atlantic more than 10 years ago after a 20-year career in the U.S. Army. She has extensive experience leading projects in cryptography and in the assessment and accreditation of information systems for the Department of the Navy.
“I came onboard not looking for what NIWC Atlantic could do for me, but for what I could do to contribute to the organization and its mission,” said Collins.
In 2018 Collins was selected as the lead information systems security manager in support of the telephone management system in Charleston, South Carolina and in Portsmouth, Virginia, providing broad telephone service related to the day-to-day operations of NIWC Atlantic.
Outside of her regular work duties, Collins serves as a mentor for NIWC Atlantic’s annual Girl’s Day Out program, an event that encourages young girls to enter STEM careers. She also leads recruiting events at several colleges, including historically black colleges and universities.
“She brings passion to everything she does and she passes on that commitment to excellence to her team,” said Morris. “She represents the best of NIWC Atlantic.”
As a part of Naval Information Warfare Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.
