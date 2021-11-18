Naval Medical Center welcomed home personnel deployed with Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU-10) Nov. 10.
Sailors and officers with EMU-10 deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
NMCCL Commander and Director Navy Captain Reginald Ewing thanked the teams for their diligence and hard work during the deployment.
“I am beyond proud of the success of this team. You should be proud of you do each and every day here and as you translate that to the mission downrange," Ewing said.
As part of EMU-10, personnel provided advanced trauma, life-support care and prepped patients for evacuation to higher levels of care.
After nearly nine months, families and friends were able to gather and hug their loved ones.
