Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recently earned the Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR®) Strong designation by the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI). Pictured are some of NMCP’s Operating Room staff members who made this designation possible. From the left, front row: Registered Nurse (RN) Diana Stroz, Lt. Carlos Ochoa, Lt. Perina Neupane, RN Pat West, Lt. Cmdr. April Gilbrech, and Cmdr. Lacy Gee. Back row, from the left, includes Lt. Stephanie Kaiser, RN Dawn Williams, Lt. Cmdr. Jared Lacamiento, Lt. Joshua Yoder, Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Tallent, RN Wendy Clement, and RN Mark Bueno. NMCP last achieved this designation in 2018.