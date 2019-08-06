PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted their first Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) for registered nurses in NMCP’s Resuscitative Medicine Clinic on July 24.
The eighth edition of TNCC continues the long standing legacy of trauma nursing education that was started more than three decades ago by the Emergency Nurses Association and has become recognized as the international standard for trauma nursing practice.
TNCC is the premier trauma nursing course for nurses and hospitals worldwide. The course is designed and taught by qualified emergency nurses to deliver the knowledge, critical thinking skills and hands-on training needed to keep trauma patients safe. The objective is to improve trauma patient outcomes by providing nurses with foundational trauma knowledge, skills, and a systematic trauma nursing process to guide trauma patient care.
“TNCC is trauma training for all nursing staff,” said Capt. Susan Union, director of the TNCC course and manager of the Trauma Program at NMCP. “It teaches the nursing process and how to manage a trauma patient. It teaches all types of nurses, primarily nurses from the Emergency Room (ER), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Operating Room (OR), and Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) a systematic approach to trauma care and a systematic assessment to manage any trauma patient. It also teaches nurses about injuries they would typically see in trauma situations.”
TNCC content includes trauma nursing epidemiology, biomechanics and mechanisms of injury, initial assessment, airway and ventilation, shock, brain and neck, thoracic, and abdominal trauma. Pregnant, pediatric, and older adult trauma patients training is also included.
“The medical surgical nurse, the labor and delivery nurse and every single specialty that we have in the military, can come to this course and leave this course with being able to do a basic assessment or any assessment on a trauma patient,” said Cathy Fox, co-director of the TNCC course and quality safety nurse consultant of the Emergency Medicine Department (EMD) at NMCP. “This course teaches the basics of airway, breathing, circulation, neurological exam, exposure, and how important it is to get a patient’s clothes off, just to name a few.”
TNCC is a 16 to 20-hour course designed to provide nurses with cognitive knowledge and psychomotor skills. It includes lectures and hands-on skill stations covering assessment and treatment of the severely injured patient.
“So far, I’ve learned a lot that I feel will be applicable to any trauma related emergency that I might run into going on further in my Navy career,” said Lt. j.g. Clare Abenojar, a registered nurse. “I could deploy at any time so it’s very important to be able to apply this knowledge and have a systematic approach to receiving a trauma patient and to be able to save lives.”
After taking TNCC, the goal is that nurses will be able to thoroughly assess trauma patients, to intervene and/or assist with interventions, and provide evidence-based trauma nursing care within the context of a trauma team.
As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and
TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.
For more news from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, visit www.navy.mil/local/NMCP/.
