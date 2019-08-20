PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) leadership and American Red Cross staff recognized nearly two dozen teenage volunteers for their service at the medical center while participating in the American Red Cross Summer Youth Volunteer Program, Aug. 16. During the ceremony, the teen volunteers were presented with certificates.
Three special awards were also presented – Kennedy Dryden and Samuel Smith both received the Great Leadership Award, and Isabella Eddy received the Outstanding Performance Award.
“To the volunteers, thank you for putting your time in this summer,” said Capt. Carolyn Rice, NMCP’s executive officer. “Thank you for taking the time out of your summer break to provide care for our patients, it says a lot about you all and NMCP really appreciates that.”
Each summer, teenage family members of active duty and retirees are eligible to volunteer in clinics and offices throughout the medical center, with the expectation they will gain insightful experience as they decide to pursue a career within the health care field. Each volunteer must be age 14 – 17 and must volunteer a minimum of 40 hours throughout the summer.
“We want to thank you for coming to this year’s youth volunteer recognition ceremony,” said Eugenia Anteh, American Red Cross Summer Youth Volunteer Program director. “To all the youth, we want to say thank you so much for generously giving your time, talent and effort to help the American Red Cross provide services to our military and the medical center.”
As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.
