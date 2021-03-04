(From left to right) Capt. Brad Smith, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) commanding officer, Capt. Matthew Wauson, MHS Genesis Lead, LCDR Amanda Kuckza, MHS Genesis Training Lead, LCDR Joshua Wymer, MHS Genesis Lead, and Air Force Col. Thomas Cantilina, Defense Health Agency (DHA) Deputy Function Champion for MHS Genesis, celebrate the launch of MHS Genesis electronic health records with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.