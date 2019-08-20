KISSIMMEE, Fla.
Researchers from Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) shared study findings associated with limb trauma involving patients, one year post-rehabilitation, during the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHRSRS), the Department of Defense’s four-day educational meeting, Aug. 19.
“Our research took a look at the long-term functional and patient-reported outcomes of service members using the Intrepid Dynamic Exoskeletal Orthosis (IDEO™) brace,” said Trevor Kingsbury, clinical biomechanics lab interim director. “This research also took a look at biomechanical changes being seen in the current modular design.”
Used by patients who have lost lower limbs, the IDEO™ is a customizable, hand fabricated device that stores energy in carbon fiber rods to remove painful pressures and forces on a patient's ankle and foot.
The NMCSD research team of eight, including Kingsbury, took a look at walking biomechanics both in and out of the brace as well as patient-reported outcome measures (PRO). It was also noted where little was known about how patients are using their brace after leaving the program.
“Our research program involved patients completing a four-week return to run (RTR) training program, and learning to properly use device,” said Kingsbury. “This is a device that is worn during high level functional activities to reduce pain and enhance training capacity.”
The study evaluated 13 patients who first had to meet the parameters of the study’s inclusion criteria. Biomechanical data was collected at self-selected walking velocity in and out of the brace.
“Our findings also reveal that patients wearing the brace walked significantly faster on their affected side,” shared Kingsbury. “What we’ve found appears to support the conclusion that removing pain barriers with the device to enable high level training, in turn, manifests as carryover into functional gains and decreases in perceived disability, especially when not wearing the brace.”
The goal of the research team is to share their findings with health care providers and support efforts to improve the care, treatment and interventions for warfighters and patients, contributing to improved quality of life.
The MHSRS is the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting bringing together scientists, academia and industry to exchange information on research and health care advancements.
NMCSDs mission is to prepare to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. The vision of the hospital is to be the nation's premier military medical center, providing world-class care anytime, anywhere.
Visit navy.mil/local/sd/ or facebook.com/NMCSD for more information.
For more news from Naval Medical Center San Diego, visit www.navy.mil/local/sd/.
