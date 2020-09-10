Otolaryngologists (ENTs) assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) ENT department perform a hypoglossal nerve stimulator implant surgery Sept. 2. Hypoglossal nerve stimulator implant surgery is a novel technique used to treat obtrusive sleep apnea in select patients. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.