PORTSMOUTH
Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Strategic Framework is a tool to communicate the shipyard’s mission and vision statements, and shows how initiatives executed across the command tie together with why NNSY exists—to deliver warships. In order to bridge the gap between mission and vision, NNSY has identified four critical focus areas—our pillars. These pillars are the highest priority strategic focus areas we must urgently work to improve. They are Infrastructure; Dependable Mission Delivery; People Development; and Process Improvement and Innovation.
Under Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson’s leadership, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has embraced the motto “One Mission – One Team.” The People Development Pillar Team is working to strengthen the NNSY team to allow the shipyard to meet its mission today and in the future.
To achieve this, the People Development Team has implemented four focus initiatives. These initiatives are comprised of short-to-medium range goals that include: selecting the best candidates who align with NNSY’s mission, ensuring a smooth onboarding and indoctrination for new employees, implementing defined developmental pathways to ensure the workforce reaches full performance, and improving leadership development.
For the first initiative of selecting the best candidates who align with NNSY’s mission, the team examined how the shipyard currently recruits and hires employees and compared hiring practices to those both inside the NAVSEA enterprise and at private shipyards. In addition, the shipyard has partnered with a contracting partner to bolster recruitment efforts in Virginia and North Carolina.
The pillar team is working to ensure a smoother onboarding and indoctrination process for new employees. To achieve this goal, the team introduced and trained NNSY’s Administrative Services department (Code 1102) on a Pre-Recruitment Management tool in Total Workforce Management Services (TWMS).
The team is also looking to implement defined developmental pathways to ensure the NNSY workforce reaches full performance. To do this, the team is hoping to establish a career development center of excellence that manages Individual Development Plans (IDPs), career paths, and counseling. The team finalized and published a NNSY Workforce Development Strategy mid-May and began defining career counseling roles and responsibilities towards the end of the month.
Finally, the People Development team is improving leadership development for employees by making it easier to know what leadership training they should take at different points in their careers. To accomplish this goal, the team has compiled and reviewed a list of existing NNSY leadership development trainings.
Each step the People Development Pillar Team makes helps to move the needle towards a fully developed workforce capable of meeting NNSY’s mission today, tomorrow, and for years to come.
