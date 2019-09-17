Held in conjunction with Fleet Week and the Navy’s Annual Birthday Celebration, the Military Citizen of the Year (MCOY) luncheon honors the Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year. This award is presented to the enlisted military individual whose personal and public contributions have had the most positive effect on the Hampton Roads community.

The luncheon also gives the City of Norfolk and the business community the opportunity to show its appreciation for the military presence here in Hampton Roads.