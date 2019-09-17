NORFOLK
The Hampton Roads chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Samuel T. Northern, Military Citizen of the Year (MCOY) Award. Nominations are open to active duty E-6 and below. Nominees for this community service award must demonstrate active participation in off-duty community activities in addition to criteria expected of an enlisted military member. The award is not for a single act, but rather for sustained community service in the Hampton Roads area for a period of at least one year. All nominations must be received by 27 September 2019. Finalists will be notified on 4 October 2019.
This year’s winner and finalists will be recognized during a luncheon scheduled for 1200 on 11 October 2019 at the Norfolk Marriott Waterside Hotel, 235 E. Main Street, Norfolk, VA. This event is sponsored by the Hampton Roads chamber. All finalists and their respective commanding officers will be invited to the luncheon as guests of the Hampton Roads chamber. The parent command is expected to ensure their finalist's attendance at the luncheon. All finalists must be prepared to potentially make remarks at the luncheon no longer than three minutes.
Nomination endorsements should contain additional information regarding the member's civic activities and confirmation of criteria expected of an outstanding performer. Up to five supporting documentation or letters of endorsement from community organizations will be accepted with the nomination.
Local commands, as well as local volunteer organizations, can nominate military members. Nominations received from volunteer organizations must be endorsed by the service member's parent command in order to qualify for the award. Packages received from volunteer organizations will be forwarded to the appropriate command for verification and endorsement.
Nomination forms are available from the Hampton Roads chamber of commerce. To access the 2019 MCOY nomination form, go to http://members.hamptonRoadschamber.com/sbaweb/members/webdocs/19mcoyapp.doc
All nominations/endorsements must be received by 4 October 2019. Completed nomination packages must be sent via email to Anne Baumler at abaumler@hrchamber.com, via email to Ryan Nixon at rnixon@hrchamber.com, or delivered to the chamber office at 500 E. Main Street, Suite 700, Norfolk, VA 23510.
