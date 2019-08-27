WASHINGTON
The Chief of Naval Personnel is seeking nominations for the fiscal year 2019 Human Resources Junior Officer of the Year (JOOY) Award.
The annual award was established to recognize Navy Human Resources junior officers, O-4 and below, who have made significant contributions to Navy's manpower and personnel readiness during the past fiscal year.
Any Human Resources junior officer (1200, 1207 and 1205) may be nominated for the award through their commanding officer (CO) or officer in charge (OIC). Nominations must be submitted by October 11, 2019 to the Director, Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE).
Nomination packages must include a one-page CO or OIC endorsement cover letter, completed OPNAV 1650/16 (HR JOOY nomination) form, completed OPNAV 1650/3 (Personal Award Recommendation) form and a Navy Commendation Medal citation. Write packages in Times New Roman font, no smaller than 12 point size.
Fill in Block 2 of the Personal Award Recommendation with Chief of Naval Personnel, 701 S. Courthouse Road, Arlington, VA 22204, Block 2a, with 45997 as the UIC.
Send the cover letter and completed forms as a PDF file, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal citation as a Microsoft Word file to Director, HRCOE at hrcoe(at)nps.edu, via the DoD safe access file exchange at https://safe.apps.mil/.
A panel of senior Human Resource officers will review nominations packages and make a final recommendation for the winner of the award.
OPNAVINST 1650.33A provides further instruction, rules and guidelines for the award.
Award results will be announced by Dec. 15, 2019.
For further details, email the Director, Human Resources Center of Excellence at hrcoe(at)nps.edu.
