JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
Naval Station Guantanamo Bay will soon see great improvements as the Navy awarded the largest Energy Savings Performance Contract July 24 to Siemens Government Technologies for construction of a new power plant complex.
The new power plant complex will include the Navy’s first implementation and use of liquified natural gas.
“This project will pay tremendous dividends in energy efficiency and security,” said Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Commanding Officer Capt. John Fischer. “Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is a leader in shore installation innovation, and the ESPC proves we’re continuing on that course.”
The new power plant complex will become the primary power generation facility for NS Guantanamo Bay. The installation’s current diesel generator complex will become a subsidiary system to ensure a more consistent power supply, as well as a backup system in the event of power failures or planned maintenance.
Annual savings from this project will include a reduction of nearly 4 million BTUs and nearly 1 million gallons of water.
“With 17 percent of the power generated by the new plant using renewable sources of energy, this facility will not only be more effective than the outdated equipment it replaces, it will also be much friendlier for the environment,” said NS Guantanamo Bay Assistant Public Works Officer Lt. Matthew Lundin.
Naval Facilities Engineering Command Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center awarded the $828.8 million multiple award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity ESPC and will have contract oversight while NAVFAC Southeast and the Facilities, Engineering and Acquisition Director at NS Guantanamo Bay will oversee the work on site.
The work to be performed provides for the construction, operations, and maintenance of energy conservation measures to improve energy efficiency and reliability, which include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning upgrades, lighting upgrades, commercial refrigeration upgrades, distributed generation, renewable energy photovoltaic panels or systems for both the demand and supply sides, energy storage, power control, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, water retrofits and wastewater.
The project supports the Navy’s three pillars of energy security -- resiliency, reliability and efficiency -- and will improve NS Guantanamo Bay’s ability to achieve mission requirements through improved infrastructure, energy cost savings and increased energy security.
Groundbreaking for the facility will begin in early 2020, while other improvements will begin immediately.
For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/navfachq/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.