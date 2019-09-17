NORFOLK
Sailors stationed throughout Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads participated in a march and remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 to pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the tragic 9/11 events.
During the ceremony, Yeoman 1st Class Yeoman Shazrika Charles, a Navy Reservist, who will be promoted to the rank of chief petty officer Sept. 13, volunteered to carry the American flag during the event’s march across base to the POW/MIA Memorial.
“Holding the flag and participating in this ceremony was significant, as I get ready to transition into the role of chief petty officer,” said Charles, a selectee at Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL). “I am now the gatekeeper of naval history and heritage; it is my job to ensure that people never forget those who lost their lives and who made huge sacrifices to our country.”
Retired Navy Capt. Ken Inglesby served as guest speaker during the ceremony emphasizing the importance of “never forgetting” and how it differs from simply “remembering.”
Inglesby added that an event as profound as 9/11 should always remain at the forefront of our minds, and to let this day serve as a motivation to be the best Sailor, service member or citizen possible.
CNAL’s Command Master Chief, Master Chief Raymond Fisher, is proud of the ceremony and the volunteers, and hopes the chief selectees who participated understand importance of these type of events.
“Being a chief in the United States Navy carries with it a unique set of responsibilities and privileges and honoring the memory of those lost is an important element in our nation’s history,” said Fisher.
