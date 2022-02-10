CHESAPEAKE, VA,
Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads security forces kicked off Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 (CS-SC22) with multiple exercises, scenarios and evolutions.
CS-SC22 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.
The exercise began on Jan. 31 and will conclude on Feb. 11.
“This exercise gives our team the opportunity to appropriately respond to various threats while establishing a learning environment for our security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities,” said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, commanding officer of NSA Hampton Roads.
Installation security forces, including civilian and military personnel, responded to training exercises to include a peaceful protest, vehicle borne improvised explosive device, vehicle gate penetration, armed barricade/hostage, and an active shooter.
These realistic training scenarios ensure that the Navy is ready to respond to changing and dynamic threats at all times.
“This opportunity is keen for Navy Security Forces (NSF) to exercise the antiterrorism plan in coordination with supporting agencies,” said Lt. Raymond Smith, security officer for NSA Hampton Roads. “This will allow the NSF team to identify any issues of concern and better prepare our first responders for an actual response.”
CS-SC22 is designed to enhance the readiness of NSF and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners. It is not in response to any specific threat, rather a regularly scheduled exercise.
Measures were taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.
