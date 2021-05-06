GREAT LAKES, Ill.
Naval Station Great Lakes proudly participated in a presentation of the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition for the service of Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jeffrey Tan’s great-grandfather during World War II.
Tan, currently assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes, and his grandfather, Frank Wong, accepted the recognition on behalf of Tan’s late great-grandfather, Jin Wong. The award is part of the Chinese American World War II Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Act, made public in December of 2018.
“The Congressional Gold Medal is part of the Chinese-American World War II Veteran Project, a national campaign to identify, honor, and recognize the accomplishments of All Chinese-Americans who served in the United States Armed Forces during World War II,” said Capt. Raymond Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes.
Leung, who is also Chinese-American, was happy to get the opportunity to present the medal before his change of command, which will happen on May 7.
Jin Wong came to the United States in 1927 as a laborer sponsored by his father. The Chinese Exclusion Act prevented immigration to Chinese women and children not of working age. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Headquarters Battery, 662nd Field Artillery from December 1943 to December 1945, earning citizenship for himself and his family, following the war.
Jin’s son Frank immigrated to the U.S in 1946 and was drafted into the U.S Army where he served in Headquarters Company, 55th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Brigade, Seoul, Republic of Korea, from 1953 to 1955.
Jin’s other son, Thomas Wong, served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and his nephew, Yate Wong, served in the U.S Army in Korea. The Wong family since has settled in Chicago and ran the restaurant Chiam – short for Chinese-American.
Today, Tan represents the latest generation of his family to proudly serve in the U.S. military.
“I’m honored. I’m proud,” said Frank. “I’ve done my duty. Honored to wear the uniform of the United States armed forces. My father’s an American. I’m an American. And [my grandson’s] an American now. My life’s here now, my family’s here now.”
When the United States entered World War II, about 29,000 persons of Chinese ancestry were living in Hawaii and another 78,000 on the mainland. By war's end, over 13,000 Chinese-Americans were serving in the Army, including the 3rd, 4th, 6th, 32nd and 77th Infantry Divisions. An estimated 40 percent of Chinese-American soldiers were not native-born citizens. After Congress repealed the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1943, many took advantage of their military service to become naturalized.
“Thank you for sharing your stories so future generations will know who we are and from where we come,” said Rear Admiral (Ret.) Jonathan Yuen, a liaison for the project. “We stand on the shoulders of all of our World War II veterans who fought for rights not yet realized for themselves in the country of their choice. On behalf of the Speaker of the House, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, thank you to the devoted service of the Jin Wong family.”
For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.
