DAHLGREN, Va.
Four individuals and two teams from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) received Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Excellence Awards for their accomplishments in the last two quarters of the fiscal year.
The third quarter awardees were formally congratulated during a presentation Oct. 21 while the fourth quarter ceremony takes place Nov. 18.
The PEO IWS recognized Chad Finch – program director for the Mark 38 Modification 4 Gun Weapon System (GWS) – for his leadership and contributions to naval gunnery. The award citation reads that Finch’s “exceptional contributions advance naval gunnery by working to provide an affordable, safe, reliable, and effective minor caliber GWS, capable of defeating current and future surface and air targets.” The award also lauds Finch’s implementation of agile processes that meet or exceed aggressive deadlines.
Engineer Andrew Wyman was recognized for his impact on several 57mm ammunition efforts throughout the year and effectively leading multidiscipline test teams while navigating COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Wyman successfully planned and executed over $1 million of tests over the course of fiscal 2021.
Technician Joseph Seal received recognition for his role in the successful development and integration testing of an undersea warfare combat system. Seal’s experience and insight contributed to the development of a novel, agile testing strategy. What’s more, Seal helped form a test program that enables system bugs to be identified “much earlier in system development compared to previous testing methodologies” and further increased agility. Seal’s citation makes note of his collaborative spirit and his unwavering dedication to his work.
Paul Wingeart – program director for the Gun Computer System (GCS) Mark (MK) 160 – received commendation from the PEO IWS for his strategic direction and expert management of a $36 million portfolio deployed across the Navy, Coast Guard and foreign military. The citation goes on to highlight Wingeart’s championing of agile development processes aimed at delivering timely capability across the fleet. Additionally, Wingeart was celebrated for leading his team through a trying 48-day build and installation process resolving software issues discovered during Naval Surface Fire Support certification training on a Navy destroyer.
Shipboard Electromagnetic Compatibility Improvement Program Team
According to their award citation, The Shipboard Electromagnetic Compatibility Improvement Program (SEMCIP) team received a group award for achieving “a major milestone with respect to high frequency intermodulation interference (HF IMI) testing onboard Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Freedom Variant ships.”
After extensive testing, the team identified several issues which contributed to the high-noise environment that prevented successful HF IMI tests. The determination of the problem areas and the subsequent mitigation efforts for the Freedom Variant ships will have a positive impact on the electromagnetic compatibility certifications of the ship class as a whole.
The awardees from the Shipboard Electromagnetic Compatibility Improvement Program team are William Boatright, Christopher Goodman and Robert B. Nichols.
LPD 28 Accelerated Software Installation Team
The LPD 28 Accelerated Software Installation Team received a group award for their “herculean effort” in delivering and installing Ship Self-Defense System (SSDS) software aboard a ship weeks sooner than originally planned. When challenged to come up with a way to effectively complete installation ahead of builder’s trials, the team of 11 reevaluated the processes in place. The team’s ability to assess their processes, find a more agile way to do business and deliver quality earned this award.
Led by Software Support Agent for SSDS Pauline Owen, the team comprises Roberto Martinez, Phuong-Dung Nguyen, Richard Simpson, Victoria Hawley, Daquan Styles, Jamie Kempf, Gary Jason Hicks Eugene Tousignant, James Knarr and Mark Swift.
