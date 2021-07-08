PHILADELPHIA
Three Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) employees --Alicia Sasso, Daniel Miller and Doris Tung -- were recognized with Department of Navy (DoN) Civilian Service Achievement Medals (CSAMs) for their participation on the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Inclusion and Engagement Council. Giao Phan, Executive Director, NAVSEA held a teleconference Awards Ceremony, where medal recipients and leadership across NAVSEA participated on the call.
The CSAMs, the fifth highest honorary award in the DoN, were presented to Sasso, Miller and Tung in recognition of their significant contributions to the U.S. Navy while serving as inaugural members of the NAVSEA Enterprise Inclusion and Engagement Council, from October 2018 to October 2020. Over a two year span, this council made significant strides in advancing NAVSEA’s commitment to building and sustaining an engaged and inclusive workforce.
The citation from Vice Adm. William Galinis, NAVSEA commander, reads in part, “Your dedicated efforts and sustainable initiatives have made a positive impact on the enterprise workforce … Your involvement has directly influenced NAVSEA policies and processes through devising an Internal Promotion and Hiring Process policy, as well as an Interview Candidate Survey. These efforts reinforce NAVSEA’s commitment to merit-based hiring decisions and provide vital post-interview feedback to candidates to assist them with meeting their respective career goals and strengthen the workforce. You have developed the framework for NAVSEA’s Inclusive Workforce Competencies, which will provide opportunities to eliminate barriers, encourage innovation, foster collaboration, and empower our talented employees…”
“I personally want to congratulate Alicia, Dan and Doris on this outstanding achievement that creates a strong foundation on which subsequent councils can build toward fostering a more inclusive and engaged workforce at NSWCPD and the NAVSEA Enterprise,” said Capt. Dana Simon, NSWCPD commanding officer.
Sasso, who serves as the deputy department head for the Machinery Research, Logistics & Ship Integrity Department, stated: “Being on the I&E Council was important to me because I am the mother to three special needs children, I wanted to help create a more accepting and inclusive workplace for all people.” Sasso has been with NSWCPD since 2008.
Miller is the Scientific & Technical Intelligence Liaison Officer for NSWCPD, on staff to the Commanding Officer and Technical Director. He has more than 40 years of civilian government service across numerous engineering, management, and sensitive security positions. Miller also served 30 years as an Intelligence Officer with the U.S. Naval Reserve. Throughout both careers, he has been an avid supporter of a wide range of diversity and inclusion initiatives.
“As a career-long advocate for Diversity and Inclusion priorities, I was very proud to be part of the inaugural team created to address some of the underlying issues that can impact employee engagement while working to ensure sustainment of the resultant initiatives,” Miller stated.
Tung has served as the Acquisition Policy and Oversight Division head, and has been with NSWCPD since 2003.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on the I&E council. It was not only a chance to contribute, but to learn from my fellow panel members as well as all those within our NAVSEA community,” Tung remarked.
NSWCPD employs approximately 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.
