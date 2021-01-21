Six engineers from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD), (Top row from left to right: Fred Williams, Taylor Jánae Million, Chedric Waters; bottom row from left to right: Yaseen Farooq, Chelsea Kpodi, Jabril Muhammad) were recognized with the 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) in the Modern-Day Technology Leader and the Science Spectrum Trailblazers categories.