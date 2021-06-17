PHILADELPHIA
The need to protect intellectual property (IP) has always been a priority of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD). A Patent on an invention granted to the Navy by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) conveys a property right to the invention. This property right includes the right to exclude others from making, using, offering for sale, selling, or importing the invention. The Navy enjoys the right to use the invention, ensuring the innovative technology will be available to the warfighter. Companies interested in developing the patent for commercial purposes can negotiate a licensing agreement with the Navy.
Mark Rosen is NSWCPD’s first IP Counsel. In his short but busy tenure, Rosen has filed many new patent applications covering the inventions of NSWCPD engineers, successfully prosecuted several previously filed patent applications to become issued patents, and helped secure NSWCPD’s first commercial license of a patented Philadelphia Division invention to a third party.
A local patent attorney with whom the Command’s employees can interact makes it easier and quicker for engineers to submit their inventions for consideration for patenting.
NSWCPD’s Legal Counsel Gary Saladino explained that, “if you don’t have someone on the ground, then you miss patentable ideas. There are a lot of great things happening at NSWCPD that need to be captured, and it has been a big help to our inventors to have someone who is able to walk them through the patent process and encourage them to submit their innovations for patenting.”
With responsibility for all of the machinery systems and components onboard every ship in the Navy’s fleet, NSWCPD’s inventions are wide ranging, from nuts and bolts mechanical products to navigational and systems software in the digital realm.
“Mark brings a strong industry background in IP. He enjoys meeting with the inventors and learning about their innovations in the Philadelphia Division’s technology areas,” said Dr. E Michael Golda, NSWCPD’s Chief Technology Officer. “He is an outstanding advocate for Philadelphia Division’s inventors when dealing with the USPTO. His initiative has helped obtain the greatest scope of patentable inventions in previously filed patent applications.”
Rosen interacts with NSWCPD’s engineers to learn about their work and inventions. When such inventions appear to be patentable, he invites the engineers to submit invention disclosure forms that are then evaluated by the Command’s Invention Evaluation Board (IEB) for patenting. If the IEB approves, Rosen will write a patent application and file it with the USPTO. He then negotiates with an Examiner at the USPTO to have the patent issued, a process known as prosecution. Inventors receive a financial incentive from the Command for disclosures submitted to the IEB and for issued patents. Once the patent is issued, it can be licensed by a commercial firm, strengthening our Nation’s competitive economy. The inventors receive a portion of royalties generated by the commercial sales.
“Engineers frequently don’t recognize their own tweaks and novel solutions as patentable inventions,” Rosen said. “I’ve found that meeting and engaging with the engineers is the most effective way for me to not only discover their inventions, but to explore their potential breadth, so I’m prepared to craft more expansive patent applications protecting the maximum scope of the inventions.”
“Having more patents filed and awarded raises both the profile of the inventor and of our program,” Saladino explained. “IP representation was a gap we needed to fill. Mark filled that gap. Now that Mark is onboard we have strengthened our ability to capture innovations and streamlined the process of filing patents. Mark also supplements the work of our acquisitions attorneys, bringing expertise in IP data rights issues. Now our IP program is flourishing.”
NSWCPD employs approximately 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.
