John Tebo, chief steward of the Bremerton Metal Trades Council union on board the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport, uses a special device obtained through the federal government’s reasonable accommodation program to overcome his vision difficulties and continue functioning as member of the NUWC Division, Keyport team, Aug. 1. The reasonable accommodation program is a federal initiative that allows civilian employees with special needs to work with their supervisors to find equipment or other means of ensuring the employee’s continued service, thus retaining highly qualified and talented people in the federal workforce.