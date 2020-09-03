U.S. Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civilian mariners assigned to Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4) enjoy Carney Park, a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples 96-acre recreation area located within an extinct volcano crater, while maintaining their COVID-19 mitigation “bubble” during a port visit on their regularly scheduled deployment, Aug. 14, 2020. Many organizations onboard NSA Naples worked diligently to ensure a fun and safe visit for the Sailors in which the crews would still maintain their “bubble” of no outside contact. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.