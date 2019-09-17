CHUUK, Federated States of Micronesia
A US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, the “Mad Foxes," located a vessel Sep. 14 that had been missing nearly a week.
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam received a report of an overdue vessel Sept. 10 after a vessel carrying four adults and three children went missing from Lukunor Atoll Sept. 8.
The 7th Fleet Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) began supporting the search and rescue (SAR) effort Sep. 11. The squadron moved on short notice from Kadena Air Force Base, Japan to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.The VP-5 aircraft located the vessel mid-afternoon on Sep. 14, and notified the U.S. Coast Guard after finding it dead in the water.
The aircraft remained on station while a patrol craft from the Federated States of Micronesia was notified of the vessel's location and was able to take all seven passengers aboard unassisted. The passengers were transported to a hospital in Pohnpei.
The “Mad Foxes”, based in Jacksonville, Florida, are operating out of Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. The detachment is conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.