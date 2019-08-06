NORFOLK
Sailors and Marines with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), including its embarked units who returned from a seven-month deployment Jul. 18, were treated to a rare shipboard performance by the legendary music artist Jimmy Buffett Aug. 2.
Buffett, who is in the area for a concert in Virginia Beach, learned that the ship had recently returned from a deployment and performed for the crew to show his appreciation for their sacrifice and service.
“Welcome home,” said Buffett. “Both Kearsarge and I were born in Pascagoula, Mississippi so I feel a kindred spirit to your wonderful ship.”
Buffett thanked the crew for their humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the people of Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.
“We decided to come play for you to thank you all for what you do for us,” said Buffett. “The least we could do is come take you away to Margaritaville.”
"We are grateful and humbled to have hosted Jimmy Buffett onboard Kearsarge today. He is a long-time friend of the Navy and came specifically to welcome the crew home from our seven-month deployment,” said Capt. Jason Rimmer, Kearsarge’s commanding officer. “It was absolutely terrific to show him the ship and hear his iconic songs in our hangar bay."
During the performance Buffett sang classics such as ‘Margaritaville’, 'Cheeseburger in Paradise' and 'Son of a Son of a Sailor'.
“I’m always thankful to anyone who takes time to show their appreciation for our service and sacrifice,” said Legalman 1st Class Keiana Zinnah, a Kearsarge ARG Sailor. “This time I had the added bonus of watching the incredible Jimmy Buffett perform.”
While onboard, Buffett took a tour of the ship, met with Sailors and their families and took a few pictures with adoring fans or “Parrotheads” of all ranks and ages. The visit was a truly memorable experience for the Kearsarge ARG team who greatly appreciate Buffett for volunteering his time to deliver the sweet sounds of his signature tropical rock to their ears and help the crew celebrate good times at home again with family and friends.
