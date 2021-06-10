KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
Patrol Squadron (VP) 45 hosted members of the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, conducting training to familiarize themselves with the P-8A Poseidon’s weapons systems and aircraft hazards, June 4.
The training consisted of aircraft safety and egress familiarization training and ordinance familiarization led by the Pelican’s aviation ordnance team.
The purpose of this joint training evolution was to expose marine EOD personnel with the P-8A weapons system and capabilities, to include safe handling of munitions should joint operations between units occur in the future. Secondarily, this exercise was to increase and promote interoperability between forces.
The EOD team’s Officer-in-Charge Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nathan Stuhr, said “Our goal is to better understand the weapons systems and hazards of the P-8A in order to better assist during emergency operations or in future fighting Concept of Operations (CONOPS), and to strengthen interoperability between blue and green forces.”
When asked about future endeavors between the two units, Stuhr commented, “We are looking to continue forging relationships, as well as integrating and better understanding one another’s platforms moving forward.”
Cmdr. Seth R. Eisenmenger, executive officer, VP-45, spoke to the III MEF EOD personnel, stressing the importance of, “Interoperability between units, as well as establishing strong relationships between people in order to accomplish the mission.”
The VP-45 “Pelicans” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and currently operating out of Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron is conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theatre outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.
