MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
NAVSUP is asking Sailors performing a Personally Procured Move (PPM) during October through December 2018 to be aware of potential impacts to the PPM overall process — from advance payment request to claims settlement.
The software used to validate, reconcile, and authorize payment for Sailors’ PPMs will be upgraded in December 2018. Settlement of PPM claims submitted for reimbursement during November and December may be delayed due to the system being taken offline. All PPM packages submitted will be prioritized based upon the date received and processed accordingly once the system comes back online.
Claim submission scenarios and more details are available online at https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/hhg/time_to_move/ppm/.
For questions specific to your individual claim, call 888-742-4467.
Learn more from Navy Household Goods online at:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/navyhhg
Pinterest:
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP’s mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and http://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.
For more news from Naval Supply Systems Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/navsup/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.