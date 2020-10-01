Lt. j.g. Cleopatra Haynes, from Jacksonville, Fla., assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), prepares a poem for a poetry slam on the ship’s mess decks, Sept. 24. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.