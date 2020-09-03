(L-R) Naval Air Station Corpus Christi (NASCC) Public Works Officer Cmdr. Eric Hass, NASCC Commanding Officer Capt. Chris Jason, Corpus Christi Army Depot Commanding Officer Col. Joseph Parker, and Brad Winans, District Manager and Vice President of Hensel Phelps Construction Company, officially open the new Powertrain Transmission Assembly Building during a ribbon cutting ceremony, Aug. 27, 2020. The facility will provide the Army Depot space for aircraft component maintenance with flexible manufacturing space to house component maintenance processes, administrative spaces, rest rooms, support spaces, and a central energy plant. This project is Phase 2 of 7 phases of the expansion, reconfiguration, and relocation of Corpus Christi Army Depot buildings that are long past their service life.