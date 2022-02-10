Ensign Martin Dubois, a student naval aviator assigned to the first Naval Aviation Next - Project Avenger class, conducts a virtual reality trainer flight at Training Air Wing 4, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, March 8, 2021.Project Avenger is a prototype primary flight training syllabus designed to develop student naval aviators to a greater level of proficiency in a shorter period of time, increasing the availability of naval aviators to the fleet.