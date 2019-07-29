MILLINGTON, Tenn.
After 74 years, Seaman 1st Class James Cunningham of Jackson, Tennessee, received the Purple Heart he earned as he went down with his ship during WWII.
During a ceremony in Millington on Saturday, July 27, Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes, Commander, Navy Personnel Command, posthumously presented the award. Cunningham’s 85-year-old sister, Clara Cunningham Osborne of Knoxville, accepted the decoration on his behalf. Additionally, Capt. Alonza Ross, Commanding Officer, Naval Support Activity Mid-South, presented Osborne with the Navy Gold Star Families pin. Navy Operational Support Center Memphis hosted the ceremony.
Cunningham was aboard the USS Eagle (PE-56) when it was hit by a German torpedo in April of 1945.
“It was such an honor to host the Cunningham family here in Millington and provide the family these long overdue awards and recognition of the sacrifices their Sailor and family have made since 1945,” said Capt. Al Ross, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Mid-South, who presented Osbourne with the Gold Star Families pin. “It was truly a team effort across our installation to make this important event happen, and I couldn’t be prouder that we were able to honor Seaman 1st Class James Cunningham after all these years.”
While the ship’s sinking was originally thought to be a mechanical issue, eight civilian divers known as the Nomad Exploration Team, were able to prove what really happened off the coast of Maine back in 1945.
The USS Eagle was originally believed to have been sunk due to a boiler explosion, but upon later investigation of testimonies and exanimation of the intact boilers, the U.S. Navy identified the tragedy as a combat loss. German submarine U-853 torpedoed the USS Eagle. Of the 67 crew stationed aboard, only 13 members survived. The Naval Historical Center reclassified the Eagle as a combat loss, which resulted in the deceased members of the crew receiving the Purple Heart posthumously.
The Senior Surviving Officer, Lt. j.g. John Scagnelli, provided his tragic testimony to Cunningham’s family in a letter written August 2, 1945. Scagnelli recounted the events that led up to the ship’s sinking and the fate of many crewmembers during the attack on the USS Eagle.
On the morning of the attack, the USS Eagle was carrying out operational exercises, and just as the crew were eating noon-chow, a large explosion devastated the ship. The explosion split the ship in half and rendered many unconscious. The ship sank within minutes, and the many were not able to save themselves and went down with the ship. Cunningham was in his compartment resting during the disaster and was determined to have been unconscious, dying in a short time without struggle or pain according to the letter.
“I appreciated you taking the time for being here,” said Osborne. “I just can’t tell you enough what a family we are. One thing about the Cunningham family is they are strong. They are loyal. They are also cantankerous in a nice sort of way. They come from all across the U.S. to be here. James Oliver had a purpose, and all you here today are part of that purpose.”
