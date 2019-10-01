ATLANTIC OCEAN
Commodore Mike Utley, Order of the British Empire Royal Navy, Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group, and Capt. Steve Moorhouse, Order of the British Empire Royal Navy, Her Majesty’s Ship (HMS) Queen Elizabeth, visited Carrier Strike Group Ten and the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Sept. 27.
The Royal Navy senior officers were invited by CSG-10 and the IKE in order to gain a better understanding of U.S. maritime operations and promote camaraderie between allies.
Side boys posted as the commodore and captain arrived and stepped off the helicopter, greeted by Rear Adm. Paul Schlise, commander, Carrier Strike Group Ten and Capt. Kyle Higgins, Ike’s commanding officer, on Ike’s flight deck.
“It’s been an honor to host Commodore Utley and Capt. Moorhouse aboard the Mighty Ike,” said Schlise. “The U.S. Navy’s partnership with the Royal Navy transcends time and generations of Sailors and leaders who’ve forged an alliance that makes us all stronger and more secure. This opportunity to train and operate with elements of the Queen Elizabeth Strike Group is the latest chapter of a book still being written. Our shared commitment to global maritime security and determination to stand against those who would threaten it is the foundation of our alliance.”
Lunch was served in the captain’s in-port cabin prior to beginning the tour of Ike, which included visits to Ike’s hangar bay, primary flight control, the bridge, the tower, the landing signal operator’s platform and vultures row. Additionally, during the visit, Utley and Moorhouse spoke with Sailors from across the ship.
“The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps have provided extraordinary support to the United Kingdom as we regenerate our Carrier Strike capability,” said Utley. “And they continue to do so as we prepare to conduct operational tests with the British F-35B Lighting jets onboard our new aircraft carrier, here in the United States, for the first time.”
Utley also discussed the close relationship between the two navies and the value of working together in today’s great power competition.
“To be here today, operating both the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in such close proximity, demonstrates just how closely aligned our two nations are,” said Utley. “We share the same values and concerns of the threats we face around the world. Our combined capability is potent; being able to train together here today, as we might fight together in the future is invaluable not only to our Sailors, but to the nations we jointly seek to protect.”
