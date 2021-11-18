NORFOLK
Regional Supply Office (RSO) Oceana recently passed their Supply Management Inspection (SMI). The bi-annual event evaluated how the RSO adhered to supply chain management and overall procedures while serving their mission partners by providing aviation supply support for 16 F/A-18 squadrons.
According to RSO Oceana Supply Officer Cmdr. Kurt Welday, they prepared for the inspection by identifying previous SMI findings that required attention and established a series of internal weekly inspections to ensure continued compliance throughout day-to-day operations based on the latest SMI checklist that was released earlier this year.
“These weekly self-assessments were instrumental in preparing program owners for each section with both face-to-face and virtual discussions with the inspection team,” he added. “We were able to identify which data points we could preemptively upload to a shared network and which aspects would require in-person inspection.”
Welday explained that this method allowed them to identify and correct any discrepancies in real time in accordance with the checklist.
He added that communication and teamwork were important keys to their success, saying the entire group of Sailors, civilians and contractors from Aviation Support Detachment (ASD) and RSO Oceana played a role in passing the inspection. He cited Sadina Small, Reginald Thompson, Maureen Boyles and Roy Johnson from the Quality Assurance (QA) Team for their efforts.
“Their outstanding dedication to the QA program is critical to our inventory accuracy, a metric that can make or break any SMI,” he explained.
The inspection team agreed while noting, “Sample location audits and inventories indicated outstanding inventory accuracy, attesting to the highly effective processes and diligent cohesive efforts of control division, warehouse and inventory accuracy personnel. Meticulous recordkeeping and judicious control of financial and material resources were noted."
Welday said RSO Oceana is very proud of their performance during the SMI, particularly due to the challenges presented by COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The team narrowly missed scoring an outstanding with their grade of 94.68, narrowly missing the required 95 percent.
“We came together as a team and brought home a big win,” concluded Welday. “That is a testament to the dedication and strength displayed by every single Sailor, federal employee and contractor at RSO and ASD Oceana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.