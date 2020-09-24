PENSACOLA, Fla.
In response to Hurricane Sally, the Fleet and Family Support Center at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola opened an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) located at the Corry Chapel on Corry Station. The EFAC will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours and days if needed.
The EFAC is a consolidated location where service members, retirees and military families impacted by Hurricane Sally can receive disaster relief services. Organizations that are present include the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) and the American Red Cross. Other services available include legal and housing assistance, clinical/spiritual counseling, and more.
Kathleen Doherty, the department head for Fleet and Family Support Center at NAS Pensacola, stressed the importance of Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) as they try to assist families impacted by Hurricane Sally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those with access to NFASS can take an assessment that will tailor services to their needs. Doherty said that individuals “can get an equal level of care” that they would in person online at NFAAS.
There are emergency community managers present at the EFAC that can assist those who do not have access to NFAAS. For retired service members and others without access, it is important to be specific about needs when at the EFAC.
The NMCRS is offering financial assistance and will be present as long as the EFAC remains open. Active duty and retired service members in the Navy, Marine Corps, and Army, as well as spouses of active duty service members can utilize the NMCRS.
“We can provide people with immediate assistance while they are waiting on insurance,” said Joy Barnes, the director of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) in Pensacola.
The American Red Cross is handing out buckets filled with cleaning supplies, boxes of food, water and tarps. There are comfort kits available which include items such as shampoo, conditioner, and toothpaste. Requests for needed items that are not currently offered can be made through them as well.
The Fleet and Family Service Center can be contacted at (850) 452-5990 for additional assistance. Many of their services have been moved online due to COVID-19 and can still be accessed that way for those that need support at this time. The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society can be contacted at (850) 452-2300. After the EFAC is closed they will move back to appointment only for active duty service members at their office. The American Red Cross has a 24/7 Hero Care Network in case any emergencies arise. This network can be reached at 1-877-232-7337.
