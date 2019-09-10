YOKOSUKA, Japan
Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commanding officer, cut the ribbon to officially reopen newly renovated barracks for Sailors transitioning between commands on Sept. 6.
The building, completed in 1991, has been under renovation by Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) and the Japanese company Ogura for the past 18 months, at a cost of around $14.2 million.
“This was a lot of hard work by NAVFAC and everyone else who worked together ... to create a better environment for Sailors transiting into the area,” Jarrett said.
The two-person rooms in the Transient Personnel Unit (TPU) feature a "Jack and Jill" setup, where two rooms are connected by a bathroom. Each room has brand-new furniture, and a gym and recreation room were included in the renovation.
“I love it because I helped design it,” said Culinary Spec. 1st Class Dennis Evans, TPU’s leading petty officer. “The best thing about the renovation is the rec room.”
The 60,000 square feet of living space, across four floors, can accommodate 260 unaccompanied Sailors as they move from one command to another.
“I think it’s great, it’s very welcoming to the new people who come in,” said Lt. Ryan Bowers, TPU officer in charge. “It’s a great facility with nice amenities while they wait for their transition in or out of the 7th Fleet.
“This is the best TPU on the planet,” Jarrett added.
CFAY provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, 71 tenant commands, and more than 27,000 military and civilian personnel and their families.
For more news from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, visit www.navy.mil/local/cfay/.
