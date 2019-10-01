JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $34.6 million firm-fixed-price contract Sept. 27, to Triton Marine Construction Corporation from Bremerton, Washington, for repairs to the Naval Ordnance Test Unit (NOTU) Poseidon Wharf located at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
NOTU operates the Navy Port at Port Canaveral, supporting submarines and surface ships of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet and foreign navies and assets of the Military Sealift Command.
"The Poseidon Wharf project at Cape Canaveral will be the first major work completed on the wharf since it was originally built in the 1950s. It is one of only two wharfs at NOTU, one of the busiest ports in the Navy's Southeast region," according to NOTU Support Services and Planning Division Head Bill Schaal.
The work to be performed provides for repairs and improvements to the Poseidon Wharf, to include the following: demolition of the wharf deck down to the piles caps; installation of new precast concrete piles and new wharf deck consisting of concrete deck panels and concrete toping; repair to structural components including deteriorated concrete pile caps, piling, superstructure, and appurtenances; placement of concrete filled fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) jackets with passive cathodic protection (CP); and repairs to existing mechanical and electrical systems.
"The work being done will rehabilitate and modernize the structure, ensuring NOTU's ability to meet the demands of support to the Fleet Ballistic Missile test and evaluation mission as well as the projected growth in the Navy's Atlantic Fleet operations at NOTU," said Schaal.
Work is expected to be completed by September 2021.
For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/navfachq/.
