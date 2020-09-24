VIRGINIA BEACH
During a time when all events are cancelled, schools have closed their doors, and take-out is the preferred method of restaurant dining, where does the public turn for entertainment? In true U.S. Navy fashion, Naval Air Station Oceana (NASO) overcame tough circumstances to bring the public its first ever “virtual” NAS Oceana Air Show, Sept. 19.
Broadcasting on social media, local television channels, and global websites allowed NASO to bring educational and engaging entertainment to an initial estimate of 260,000 individuals all over the world, reaching as far as countries like Australia, Ireland, Egypt, and Japan.
Showcasing aerial performances from the Strike Fighter Squadron 106 Rhino Demonstration Team, Michael Goulian Aerosports, and the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team, among many others, viewers were able to witness the aviation capabilities of both military and civilian aircraft and pilots.
“We’re honored that even in a COVID environment, we are able to safely perform and showcase the incredible dedication by the men and women who maintain and operate aircraft from NAS Oceana every day,” said Lt. Matt Lindeman, Rhino Demo Team. “The demo profile is designed to highlight the mobility, versatility and power of the F/A-18 Super Hornet, and enhance U.S. Navy recruiting in the area of Naval Aviation.”
Rich “Corky” Erie, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic special events manager and director of the NAS Oceana Air Show, said this airshow was unlike any other and showed the ability of the Navy to dive into the unknown and reach new heights.
“Being one of the first shows to enter these uncharted waters, everything came together when it was time to execute, and it worked flawlessly,” said Erie. “That’s principally because of very detailed planning and the exceedingly hard work of all hands involved. The measure of success for us was the precision of execution in a highly unknown environment.”
New challenges included coordinating with a live broadcast team and also ensuring the safety of the public by coordinating with the City of Virginia Beach to monitor nearby roadways and parks for gathering spectators. However, local spectators weren’t the only members of the public on the minds’ of the Air Show planning team.
“NAS Oceana is very fortunate to call the cities of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake our home, and we take pride in doing our part to keep the public safe. As members of these great communities, we know that people look forward to attending our very popular air show,” said Capt. John W. Hewitt, commanding officer of NAS Oceana. “Moving the air show to a live-streamed event allowed us to keep everyone healthy, while still showcasing what the Navy and Marine Corps team is capable of doing when we deploy around the world to defend America’s interests.”
This year’s air show theme was “In It Together,” which paid tribute to frontline workers who continue to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. In case you missed the live stream, you still have an opportunity to watch on the NAS Oceana Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NavalAirStationOceana/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.