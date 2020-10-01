An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during integrated Expeditionary Strike Force operations with the USS America (LHA 6), Sept. 26. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and America Expeditionary Strike Group with the embarked 31st MEU are forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.