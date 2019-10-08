Ships from Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conduct breakaway maneuvers while sailing in formation during security and stability operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.