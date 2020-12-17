Lt. Zack Lukens, from Port Charlotte, Fla., left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Tyler Davis, from Lemoore, Calif., assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, serve as the Sea Combat tactical watch standers during Fleet Synthetic Training - Joint (FST-J) exercise aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Dec. 03, 2020. FST-J is a week-long exercise that brings together multiple units from across the globe to train together in a virtual environment.